Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in October

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumco Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of SUOPY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.29. Sumco has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.