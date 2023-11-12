Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in October

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sumco Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of SUOPY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.29. Sumco has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.97.
Sumco Company Profile
