SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $731.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.27. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Insider Activity

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 56.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SXC

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.