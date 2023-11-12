Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.08. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.01. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

