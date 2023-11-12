Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.08. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.01. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
