Swipe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $224.53 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $224.53 million and approximately $26.27 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 584,037,954 coins and its circulating supply is 584,037,462 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

