Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SZLMY

Swiss Life Price Performance

About Swiss Life

Shares of SZLMY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.