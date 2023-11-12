Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tapinator Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAPM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 768. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

