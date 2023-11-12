TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $16.50. 1,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
