TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $16.50. 1,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

