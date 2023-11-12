Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

TLGPY stock remained flat at $12.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Telstra Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.6395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.