Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.22. 3,013,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,880,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

