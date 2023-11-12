Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Up 26.6% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $480.54 million and $75.74 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002091 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002008 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,830,488,924,354 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,951,991,503 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

