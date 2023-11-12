Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 121.2% in October

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Terumo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.
