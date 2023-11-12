Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 121.2% in October

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Terumo Stock Up 0.5 %

TRUMY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.00. 32,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,430. Terumo has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Terumo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Terumo Company Profile



Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

