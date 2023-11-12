Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSDOF remained flat at C$31.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.30. Tessenderlo Group has a fifty-two week low of C$30.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

