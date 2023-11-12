Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in October

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,244,500 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 878,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of TBVPF stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. 47,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,602. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

