Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in October

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,244,500 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 878,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Shares of TBVPF stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. 47,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,602. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
About Thai Beverage Public
