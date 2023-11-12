Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Thales alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thales

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thales

Thales Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THLEF stock remained flat at $151.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 785. Thales has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22.

About Thales

(Get Free Report)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.