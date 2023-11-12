The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,786,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 952,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 272,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 46,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $13,227,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 129,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,208. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 6.75%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

