The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 347.9% from the October 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

