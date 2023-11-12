The Kroger Co. (KR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 1st

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE KR opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 308.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 191.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kroger by 49.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kroger by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

