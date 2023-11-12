The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.06 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $910.09 million and $136.06 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,071,031,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

