Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0470

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $297.96 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,345,430,238 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

