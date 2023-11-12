Threshold Price Up 8.8% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $258.54 million and $16.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,060.29 or 1.00037466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001731 BTC.

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,387,567,256.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02577283 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $18,004,889.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

