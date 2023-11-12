Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $257.36 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $257.36 million and $16.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.34 or 1.00051605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,387,567,256.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02577283 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $18,004,889.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.