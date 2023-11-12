TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Up 57.9% in October

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of TOD’S stock remained flat at $36.69 on Friday. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

