Tokocrypto Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $140.08 million and $4.68 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,290,998 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

