TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

TMOAY stock remained flat at $3.11 during midday trading on Friday. TomTom has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.