Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSUKY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

