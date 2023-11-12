Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $2.80 at Morgan Stanley

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COOK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NYSE:COOK opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,234.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 914,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,818.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $27,504.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 946,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,769.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,234.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 914,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,818.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,711 shares of company stock valued at $272,523 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Traeger by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Traeger by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

