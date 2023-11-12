Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Transcontinental Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLCF remained flat at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.11.
