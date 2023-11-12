Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLCF remained flat at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

