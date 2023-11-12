Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TRATF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers city buses, intercity and travel coaches, and heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; vans, light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, and long-distance vans; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

