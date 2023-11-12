TrueFi Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $52.10 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,203,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,071,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04908929 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $10,450,831.13 traded over the last 24 hours.

