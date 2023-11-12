Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the October 15th total of 556,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,218. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.57. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tufton Oceanic Assets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

