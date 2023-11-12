U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the October 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCAR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U Power in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in U Power in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in U Power in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in U Power in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

U Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCAR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,243. U Power has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

