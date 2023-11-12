U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 147.6% in October

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:USAU traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.07. 18,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,139. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.26.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

