Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of UGP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,185. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

