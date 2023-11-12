Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGP
Ultrapar Participações Price Performance
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ultrapar Participações
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.