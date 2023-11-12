Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00014777 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $142.35 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00201804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002722 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.34840515 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 854 active market(s) with $170,999,889.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.