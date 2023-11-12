United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the October 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in United Airlines by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Airlines by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.99. 6,414,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,277,417. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

