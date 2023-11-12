US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.09.

NYSE USFD opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. US Foods has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 55.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

