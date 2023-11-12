US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Up 122.9% in October

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the October 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.22% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UTEN stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,939. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

