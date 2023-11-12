Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the October 15th total of 198,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vaccinex Price Performance

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 36,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,770. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,747,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 55.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

