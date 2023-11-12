Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.80 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

