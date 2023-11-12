Vertcoin Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $15,058.81 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,194.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00201615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00639904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00458250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00134244 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,057,697 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

