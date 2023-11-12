Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vibra Energia Trading Up 0.9 %

PETRY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,593. Vibra Energia has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vibra Energia in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vibra Energia

Vibra Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

