Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vibra Energia Trading Up 0.9 %

PETRY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,593. Vibra Energia has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Get Vibra Energia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vibra Energia in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vibra Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vibra Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vibra Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.