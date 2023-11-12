Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Down 28.8% in October

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 148,422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 458,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the third quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth $935,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 112,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,683. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

