Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wag! Group Stock Performance
Wag! Group stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
About Wag! Group
