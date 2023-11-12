Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Wag! Group stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.