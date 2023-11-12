WAX Market Capitalization Tops $227.90 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $227.90 million and $13.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,079,470,024 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,813,218 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,079,151,053.5688944 with 3,373,742,015.1278405 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06662704 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $15,507,810.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.