WAXE (WAXE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $66.74 or 0.00179575 BTC on popular exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $54,506.60 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAXE has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

