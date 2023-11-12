Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.65. 4,790,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $168.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

