Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IGI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $265,000.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

