Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.19-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $667.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.13%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

