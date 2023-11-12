WOO Network (WOO) Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $478.14 million and $23.06 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,230,434,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,760,816,475 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.