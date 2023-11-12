X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of USOI stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.55. 47,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,264. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $91.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.8589 per share. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

